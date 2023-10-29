Barclays PLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,993,000 after acquiring an additional 292,677 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

HR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,806. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

