Barclays PLC Has $7.96 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,314 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Exelixis worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 2,307,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,355. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.