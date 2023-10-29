Barclays PLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,591,858 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,760,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 194,985 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 951,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,852. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

