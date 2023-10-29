Barclays PLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 241.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,846 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.62% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,049,000 after purchasing an additional 491,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,453,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 97,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of CPRX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 2,526,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,538. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.