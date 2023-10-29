Barclays PLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.38% of ArcBest worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Up 16.2 %

ARCB traded up $14.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.