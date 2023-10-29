Barclays PLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 971,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 1,921,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,104. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

