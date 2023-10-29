Barclays PLC Has $9.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,857,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EWY traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,678. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.