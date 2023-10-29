Barclays PLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,933 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of KB Home worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC raised its position in KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after buying an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in KB Home by 1,871.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

