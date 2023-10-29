Barclays PLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,297 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLY. Wedbush lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.