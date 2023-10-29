Barclays PLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of ONE Gas worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383,693 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $20,170,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of OGS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.51. 436,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,624. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

