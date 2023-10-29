Barclays PLC Has $9.79 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 196,940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 303,324 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 11,048,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

