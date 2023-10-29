Barclays PLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of SentinelOne worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in SentinelOne by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of S stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,426 shares of company stock worth $4,269,338. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

