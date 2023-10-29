Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of AGCO worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $3,430,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $14,450,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in AGCO by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 644,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,161. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

