Barclays PLC Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Masimo worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Masimo Trading Up 2.1 %

MASI stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,808. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.