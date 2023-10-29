Barclays PLC Purchases 104,822 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 650.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Post worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 310,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.67. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

