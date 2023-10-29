Barclays PLC Purchases 124,481 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 228.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,957 shares of company stock valued at $334,258 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 577,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,892. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

