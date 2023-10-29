Barclays PLC Purchases 187,371 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,389,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 567.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after buying an additional 2,770,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 2,962,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,426. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

