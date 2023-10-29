Barclays PLC Purchases 32,014 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 313.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Morningstar worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $79,610,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $53,622,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,288,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $23,858,932 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.68. The company had a trading volume of 160,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,048. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $259.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

