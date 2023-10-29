Barclays PLC Purchases 94,828 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 367.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.33. 847,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.