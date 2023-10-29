Barclays PLC Purchases 99,706 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,706 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of Signet Jewelers worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 568,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after buying an additional 126,963 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 510,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $576,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares in the company, valued at $77,646,367. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,396 shares of company stock worth $7,484,711 over the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

