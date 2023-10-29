Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Matador Resources worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 769,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

