Barclays PLC Sells 12,150 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of ICU Medical worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4,680.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,626,000 after buying an additional 585,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 24,085.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 172,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICU Medical stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.58. 215,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.51.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $549.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICU Medical

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Stories

