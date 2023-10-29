Battery Future Acquisition (NYSE:BFAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 385,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 174,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,521 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

