Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

