BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 47.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $3,428,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

BAFN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 9,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.