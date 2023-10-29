BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

