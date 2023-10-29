Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.40

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.40 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.39. The company has a market cap of £171.75 million, a PE ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

