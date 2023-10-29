BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 186,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCardia by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCDA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. 33,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 415.52% and a negative net margin of 3,061.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

