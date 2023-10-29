BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.85.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 87.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

