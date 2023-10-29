Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Trading Up 22.5%

Shares of Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) were up 22.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

About Biotage AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.