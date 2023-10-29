Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 529,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

BDTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,517,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,931,743.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.