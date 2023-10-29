BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Up 42.1% in October

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOA. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,327,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.18. 9,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

