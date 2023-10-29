BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

MUJ stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

