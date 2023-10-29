BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.52

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $8.83. BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 160,492 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 935,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 205,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

