BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.52

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $8.83. BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 160,492 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
