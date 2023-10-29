Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.95-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to ~$10.28-10.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.35 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of BAH opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

