Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Brady alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brady

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brady by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brady by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Brady by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 89,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Brady by 960.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.