Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 47,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

