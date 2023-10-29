Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.79 on Friday. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. On average, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BRZE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $640,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $640,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,731 shares of company stock worth $9,502,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

