Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 296,838 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. 157,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,567. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

