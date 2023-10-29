Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $32,150.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,286,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,625,498.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,215 shares of company stock valued at $200,792. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brightcove by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Brightcove stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 114,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,891. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Further Reading

