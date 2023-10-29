Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ BHFAL traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

