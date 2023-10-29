Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 25,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.75.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.