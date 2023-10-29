British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE BTI opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

