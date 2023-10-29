Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $838.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $808.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.36 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

