Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $838.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.36 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $856.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $808.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

