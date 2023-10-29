Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

AVGO traded up $11.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $838.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $808.76. The company has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.36 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

