Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

BR traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.38. 342,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.