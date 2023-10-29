Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 709,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,551 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease comprises 0.6% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $205,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

