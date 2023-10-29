Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 709,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,551 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease comprises 0.6% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $205,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.0 %
BNL opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNL
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadstone Net Lease
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.