Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$49.45

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$35.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.79. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$823.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.4434948 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.