Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $283.40

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLTGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.40.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FLT opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.71. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

