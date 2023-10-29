Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $283.40

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.40.
FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Shares of FLT opened at $221.90 on Friday.
Shares of FLT opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.71. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
